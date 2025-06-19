JoSAA 2025: Here are opening & closing ranks for Round 1 counselling for government-funded technical institutions

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) facilitates admissions to India’s premier engineering institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
The 2025 JoSAA Counselling has released the Round 1 opening and closing ranks for students aiming to secure seats in top GFTIs, reported Jagran Josh.
These ranks highlight the competitive landscape and help candidates gauge their chances based on course demand, affordable tuition, preferred locations, and other factors.
GFTI opening and closing ranks for Round 1, 2025
The opening and closing ranks for GFTIs reflect the popularity of specific courses and institutions.
Below is a list of select GFTIs, their courses, seat types, and corresponding ranks for Round 1, 2025:
Institute name: Assam University, Silchar
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Agricultural Engineering
Opening rank: 39074
Closing rank: 66923
Institute name: Assam University, Silchar
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering
Opening rank: 29871
Closing rank: 57126
Institute name: Assam University, Silchar
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Computer Science and Engineering
Opening rank: 32251
Closing rank: 44196
Institute name: Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management, Ahmedabad
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Computer Engineering
Opening rank: 19494
Closing rank: 1933
Institute name: Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management, Ahmedabad
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Mechanical Engineering
Opening rank: 39200
Closing rank: 2733
Institute name: Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management, Ahmedabad
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Electrical Engineering
Opening rank: 36337
Closing rank: 3225
Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Architecture
Opening rank: 506
Closing rank: 265
Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Bio Technology
Opening rank: 37534
Closing rank: 39577
Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Opening rank: 16494
Closing rank: 28439
Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Chemical Engineering
Opening rank: 38260
Closing rank: 49373
Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Food Engineering and Technology
Opening rank: 48994
Closing rank: 58726
Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Mathematics and Computing
Opening rank: 13094
Closing rank: 34777
Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Civil Engineering
Opening rank: 39328
Closing rank: 53180
Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi
Seat type: Open
Course: Computer Engineering
Opening rank: 15814
Closing rank: 51112
Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi
Seat type: Open
Course: Metallurgy and Materials Engineering
Opening rank: 52129
Closing rank: 76313
Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi
Seat type: Open
Course: Mechanical Engineering
Opening rank: 36625
Closing rank: 65967
Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi
Seat type: Open
Course: Production and Industrial Engineering
Opening rank: 53828
Closing rank: 73801
Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
Opening rank: 32828
Closing rank: 2095
Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Civil Engineering
Opening rank: 54961
Closing rank: 4119
Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Electrical Engineering
Opening rank: 48443
Closing rank: 3952
Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
Seat type: Open
Course: Food Technology
Opening rank: 65727
Closing rank: 87172
Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Instrumentation and Control Engineering
Opening rank: 60669
Closing rank: 3757
Institute name: Central University of Jammu
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Computer Science and Engineering
Opening rank: 27209
Closing rank: 2922
Institute name: Central University of Jammu
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering (Avionics)
Opening rank: 65504
Closing rank: 3723
Institute name: Central University of Jammu
Seat type: Open
Course: Mathematics and Computing
Opening rank: 55505
Closing rank: 69244
Institute name: Central University of Jammu
Seat type: Open
Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering
Opening rank: 56318
Closing rank: 3460
Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara
Seat type: Open
Course: Aviation Engineering
Opening rank: 38892
Closing rank: 56790
Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara
Seat type: Open
Course: Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
Opening rank: 17802
Closing rank: 42836
Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara
Seat type: Open
Course: Electrical Engineering (Rail Engineering)
Opening rank: 46456
Closing rank: 61620
Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara
Seat type: Open
Course: Civil Engineering (Rail Engineering)
Opening rank: 49981
Closing rank: 65019
Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara
Seat type: Open
Course: Mechanical Engineering
Opening rank: 29925
Closing rank: 57482
Institute name: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Gorakhpur
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering
Opening rank: 42565
Closing rank: 2392
Institute name: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Gorakhpur
Seat type: Open & Open PwD
Course: Computer Science and Engineering
Opening rank: 40073
Closing rank: 55068
The above list represents a selection of GFTIs and their branch-wise ranks. For the complete set of opening and closing ranks for Round 1, 2025, candidates should refer to the official JoSAA website at https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx.
Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official JoSAA website, as the Round 2 seat allotment results are set to be declared on June 21, 2025.