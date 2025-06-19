JoSAA 2025: Here are opening & closing ranks for Round 1 counselling for government-funded technical institutions

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) facilitates admissions to India’s premier engineering institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The 2025 JoSAA Counselling has released the Round 1 opening and closing ranks for students aiming to secure seats in top GFTIs, reported Jagran Josh.

These ranks highlight the competitive landscape and help candidates gauge their chances based on course demand, affordable tuition, preferred locations, and other factors.



GFTI opening and closing ranks for Round 1, 2025

The opening and closing ranks for GFTIs reflect the popularity of specific courses and institutions.

Below is a list of select GFTIs, their courses, seat types, and corresponding ranks for Round 1, 2025:



Institute name: Assam University, Silchar

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Agricultural Engineering

Opening rank: 39074

Closing rank: 66923

Institute name: Assam University, Silchar

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering

Opening rank: 29871

Closing rank: 57126

Institute name: Assam University, Silchar

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Computer Science and Engineering

Opening rank: 32251

Closing rank: 44196



Institute name: Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management, Ahmedabad

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Computer Engineering

Opening rank: 19494

Closing rank: 1933



Institute name: Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management, Ahmedabad

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Mechanical Engineering

Opening rank: 39200

Closing rank: 2733



Institute name: Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management, Ahmedabad

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Electrical Engineering

Opening rank: 36337

Closing rank: 3225



Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Architecture

Opening rank: 506

Closing rank: 265



Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Bio Technology

Opening rank: 37534

Closing rank: 39577



Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Opening rank: 16494

Closing rank: 28439



Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Chemical Engineering

Opening rank: 38260

Closing rank: 49373



Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Food Engineering and Technology

Opening rank: 48994

Closing rank: 58726



Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Mathematics and Computing

Opening rank: 13094

Closing rank: 34777



Institute name: Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Civil Engineering

Opening rank: 39328

Closing rank: 53180



Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi

Seat type: Open

Course: Computer Engineering

Opening rank: 15814

Closing rank: 51112



Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi

Seat type: Open

Course: Metallurgy and Materials Engineering

Opening rank: 52129

Closing rank: 76313

Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi

Seat type: Open

Course: Mechanical Engineering

Opening rank: 36625

Closing rank: 65967



Institute name: National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi

Seat type: Open

Course: Production and Industrial Engineering

Opening rank: 53828

Closing rank: 73801

Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Opening rank: 32828

Closing rank: 2095



Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Civil Engineering

Opening rank: 54961

Closing rank: 4119



Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Electrical Engineering

Opening rank: 48443

Closing rank: 3952



Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

Seat type: Open

Course: Food Technology

Opening rank: 65727

Closing rank: 87172



Institute name: Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Instrumentation and Control Engineering

Opening rank: 60669

Closing rank: 3757



Institute name: Central University of Jammu

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Computer Science and Engineering

Opening rank: 27209

Closing rank: 2922



Institute name: Central University of Jammu

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering (Avionics)

Opening rank: 65504

Closing rank: 3723



Institute name: Central University of Jammu

Seat type: Open

Course: Mathematics and Computing

Opening rank: 55505

Closing rank: 69244



Institute name: Central University of Jammu

Seat type: Open

Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering

Opening rank: 56318

Closing rank: 3460



Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara

Seat type: Open

Course: Aviation Engineering

Opening rank: 38892

Closing rank: 56790



Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara

Seat type: Open

Course: Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Opening rank: 17802

Closing rank: 42836



Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara

Seat type: Open

Course: Electrical Engineering (Rail Engineering)

Opening rank: 46456

Closing rank: 61620



Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara

Seat type: Open

Course: Civil Engineering (Rail Engineering)

Opening rank: 49981

Closing rank: 65019



Institute name: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara

Seat type: Open

Course: Mechanical Engineering

Opening rank: 29925

Closing rank: 57482



Institute name: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Gorakhpur

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Electronics and Communication Engineering

Opening rank: 42565

Closing rank: 2392



Institute name: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Gorakhpur

Seat type: Open & Open PwD

Course: Computer Science and Engineering

Opening rank: 40073

Closing rank: 55068



The above list represents a selection of GFTIs and their branch-wise ranks. For the complete set of opening and closing ranks for Round 1, 2025, candidates should refer to the official JoSAA website at https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/applicant/SeatAllotmentResult/CurrentORCR.aspx.



Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official JoSAA website, as the Round 2 seat allotment results are set to be declared on June 21, 2025.