Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025 results to be out when? Here are details

The Indian Navy is set to release the Agniveer SSR/MR (Senior Secondary Recruit/Matric Recruit) Result 2025 today, June 19, 2025, on its official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examinations held on May 22–24 (MR) and May 25–26 (SSR), 2025, can access their results by logging in with their registration number and password, according to Jagran Josh.



The result determines candidates’ eligibility for the next phase of the recruitment process, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Examination. Below is a summary of essential details:



Exam: Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 2025

Conducting body: Indian Navy

Exam dates (MR): May 22–24, 2025

Exam dates (SSR): May 25–26, 2025

Result date: June 19, 2025

Official website: agniveernavy.cdac.in

Next stage: Physical Fitness Test (PFT) & Medical Examination

Selection process: Written Exam, PFT, Medical Test, Final Merit List



How to check the Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025

Candidates can download their results by following these steps:



1. Visit the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

2. Click on the “Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025” link on the homepage.

3. Log in using your registered email ID and password.

4. Navigate to the Application Dashboard and select the “Result” option.

5. View the result PDF which displays your roll number, marks, and qualifying status.

6. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.



Details in the Result PDF

The Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 PDF will include the following information:



- Candidate’s name

- Roll number/Registration number

- Marks obtained (Section-wise & Total)

- Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

- Cut-off marks (State-wise & Category-wise)



Candidates who qualify in the written exam will proceed to the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Examination. Those shortlisted are advised to prepare for these stages to advance toward the final merit list. For further details, candidates should regularly visit the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in.