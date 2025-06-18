WBJEE 2025 results: Date & time of release to be announced soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to announce the WBJEE 2025 result date and time soon.

The board administered the test in April. The provisional answer key and candidate responses have been released, and the results are expected shortly, Hindustan Times reports.

Candidates can check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in once they have been declared.

After issuing the provisional answer key, the board allowed applicants to file objections until May 11.

“A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” WBJEE said.

Objections will be evaluated, and the board's judgment on this matter will be final. Scores and rankings will be determined using the final answer keys.

WBJEEB administered the exam in two shifts on April 27, 2025. The first shift ran from 11 am to 1 pm, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Here is how to check the WBJEE 2025 result after it is declared: