SSC GD Constable Result 2025 out: 3.91 lakh candidates qualify for PET/PST round

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2025, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The results, along with the state-wise cut-off marks and merit list, are now available on the official website: ssc.gov.in . Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their status and access the detailed cut-off list online.

According to the merit list released by the commission, a total of 3,91,599 candidates have qualified for the next round of the selection process.

This includes 3,51,552 male and 40,047 female candidates who have successfully cleared the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) and are now eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies across various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which includes 48,320 posts for male candidates and 5,370 for female candidates.

The commission has also announced that the final answer key, along with question papers and response sheets, will be uploaded on the SSC website in the coming days.



Individual marks and scorecards of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will soon be made available through a login-based system.



Results withheld for select candidates

SSC has withheld the results of 93 candidates due to suspected malpractices and legal issues. Additionally, the results of 150 candidates who have been debarred by the commission have not been processed.

To ensure transparency, SSC has also released the state-wise, category-wise, force-wise, and gender-wise cut-off marks in a detailed result PDF.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the PET/PST schedule, final answer key, and mark sheet release.