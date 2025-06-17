UPSC NDA 2 2025 registration ends today | Final call for aspirants

Today, June 17, 2025, is the last day (until 11.59 pm) to submit the online application for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy (NDA/NA–II) 2025, following the official notification released on May 28, 2025.
Registrations for both NDA II and Combined Defence Services (CDS II) cycle 2 close today, marking the final opportunity for candidates targeting careers in the Indian Armed Forces.
Important dates & exam overview
Notification Release: May 28, 2025
Application Window: May 28 – June 17, 2025 (11.59 pm)
Exam Date: September 14, 2025
Application process & fees
The application process now includes several refined stages:
One-Time Registration (OTR) / Account Creation
Universal Registration (Part I)
Filling the Common Application Form (CAF)
Applying specifically for NDA–II / CDS–II
The application fee is Rs 100, payable online only. However, fee exemption applies to SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs.
Eligibility criteria
Age: Between 16.5 and 19.5 years, typically born between July 2, 2006 and July 1, 2009.
Education: Class 12 pass or appearing, from a recognized board.
Nationality & Physical Standards: Indian citizen (unmarried), plus fitness criteria as per NDA norms.
What you should do now
Complete the form and pay the Rs 100 fee on upsconline.nic.in before 11.59 pm today.
Keep scanned documents ready: education certificates, proof of birth, photo, signature, and identity proof.
Review your entries carefully, though a correction window may open later, accuracy now avoids delays.
Admit cards are expected in late August or early September, with exams scheduled on September 14, 2025. Following the written exam, successful candidates will proceed to the SSB interview.