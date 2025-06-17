UPSC NDA 2 2025 registration ends today | Final call for aspirants

Today, June 17, 2025, is the last day (until 11.59 pm) to submit the online application for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy (NDA/NA–II) 2025, following the official notification released on May 28, 2025.

Registrations for both NDA II and Combined Defence Services (CDS II) cycle 2 close today, marking the final opportunity for candidates targeting careers in the Indian Armed Forces.

Important dates & exam overview

Notification Release: May 28, 2025

Application Window: May 28 – June 17, 2025 (11.59 pm)

Exam Date: September 14, 2025





Application process & fees

The application process now includes several refined stages:

One-Time Registration (OTR) / Account Creation Universal Registration (Part I) Filling the Common Application Form (CAF) Applying specifically for NDA–II / CDS–II





The application fee is Rs 100, payable online only. However, fee exemption applies to SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Between 16.5 and 19.5 years, typically born between July 2, 2006 and July 1, 2009.





Education: Class 12 pass or appearing, from a recognized board.





Nationality & Physical Standards: Indian citizen (unmarried), plus fitness criteria as per NDA norms.





What you should do now