NIOS Class 12 results declared: Check here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS Class XII Result 2025 on its official website, nios.ac.in/results.nios.ac.in. The Class XII board exams were held between April 9 and May 19, 2025.

To pass, students must achieve at least 33 per cent in five subjects. To view their grades, students must enter their enrollment number and captcha code on the website and download the results, India Today reports.

This year, the overall pass percentage was an astounding 73.72 per cent. Out of 1,46,627 students who took the tests, 94,457 students passed. The exam attracted 96,404 male, 50,145 female, and 78 transgender candidates, as per EduGraph.

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can petition for rechecking and reassessment of answer sheets within 15 days. In the event of any anomalies in the marks, they must notify NIOS within a month, as per the standards.

If there is an error in the results, students can report it using their dashboard at sdmis.nios.ac.in within 30 days of June 20. The NIOS will also open the rechecking and re-evaluation process for 15 days, beginning June 20. Students can get support by emailing rcell@nios.ac.in.

The institute will soon send the marks statement-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to the appropriate regional centres for distribution.