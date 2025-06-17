India Post GDS 2025: Fourth merit list released | Here’s how to check

India Post has officially released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check if they have been shortlisted by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The merit list includes candidates who have been selected for key positions like Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak, across various postal circles in the country.

The selection process for GDS posts is based entirely on the marks obtained in Class 10, with no written examination being conducted. This makes academic performance at the secondary level the most crucial factor in determining a candidate’s eligibility.

India Post had previously released three rounds of merit lists, and this Supplementary List-IV offers another opportunity for aspirants who were not selected in the earlier rounds.

As per a report by The Times of India, candidates who find their names in the fourth merit list are now required to wait for official communication from their respective Divisional Head or Post Office. They will be informed regarding the document verification schedule, after which they must appear in person at the designated verification location.

It is essential that candidates carry all relevant documents in original for this verification process, failing which their provisional selection may be cancelled.

How to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list:

Go to indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Under Candidate’s Corner, click on ‘GDS Online Engagement’ Select Supplementary List-IV under your respective postal circle Download the PDF and search for your registration number

Candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on official notifications and stay prepared for document verification. For further updates, visit the India Post GDS website.