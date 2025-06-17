CUET-UG 2025 provisional answer keys: Here’s how to download

The provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 is anticipated to be released in the third week of June, according to reports. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will make it available on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, soon.

Here's how to get the CUET-UG 2025 preliminary answer keys:

Go to the CUET UG 2025 official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Tap the 'Provisional Answer Key for CUET (UG) 2025’ tab. Enter your login credentials. The screen will display the CUET-UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key PDF. Check the answer key and response sheet for the undergraduate subject you appeared for. Compare the answer key to your response sheet.

After the answer key is revealed, applicants will have the opportunity to raise any objections they may have. To submit an objection, a fee of Rs 200 per question is payable, which is non-refundable, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

After the objection time has closed, subject experts will review the objections. Valid objections will be considered as the final answer key is being prepared. The NTA will declare the CUET-UG results based on the final answer key.

This year's CUET-UG was held from May 13 to June 3. The agency also administered a re-exam on June 2 and 4 for those who initially took the test on May 13 and 16.

