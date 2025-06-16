TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025: How to check after they are declared

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is likely to issue the TS class X supplementary results shortly on its official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students who are awaiting their supplemental results can access their marksheets by entering their hall ticket numbers. Students should keep in mind that this result only applies to students who failed the TS SSC exam and took the supplementary exam.

Last year, the Telangana board result for the Class X supplementary test was declared on June 28, 2024. The Telangana board administration has not yet issued an official announcement regarding this year’s supplementary results’ date and timing. Students will be notified once the board authority has announced the date and timing of the results.

Here’s how to download the results once they are declared:

Open Telangana TS SSC's official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Navigate to the homepage and click on the link for the TS SSC supplementary results 2025.

Select the year, exam name, and category from the input areas, then enter your TS SSC hall ticket number 2025.

Enter your login information.

The supplementary results will be displayed on the screen.

Check your grades and save the preliminary Supplementary Results 2025 for future reference.

Aside from the official website, students can access their marksheets in a variety of ways, including DigiLocker and SMS.

After obtaining the result, students are urged to carefully check the mentioned credentials, and if they discover any discrepancies on their mark sheet, they should immediately contact the board helpline number.