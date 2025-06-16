MHT CET 2025: PCM results out, PCB expected tomorrow; toppers list released today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially declared the MHT CET 2025 results for the PCM group today, Monday, 16 June 2025. More than 4.2 lakh candidates can now download their scorecards through cetcell.mahacet.org.

PCB group results are scheduled for tomorrow, June 17, 2025, as per a report by the Economic Times.

Toppers list released today

A PDF listing toppers from both PCM and PCB streams is now available on the CET Cell website. This shortlist will play a crucial role once counselling for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and allied courses begins.

How to check:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.



Click the active links labelled “MHT CET 2025 Score Card (PCM)” or “Toppers List 2025”.



Enter your application ID and date of birth (for scorecards) or simply download the PDF (for toppers).



Save and print a copy for future counselling rounds.





Note: A separate link for PCB scorecards will be available once those results are published on June 17.