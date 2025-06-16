"Feels like a game-changer": Students react to AP Model Education for free study material, JEE, NEET coaching

The Andhra Pradesh government, spearheaded by Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh, has launched a large-scale initiative to provide free Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) coaching to over 1,00,000 students across 1,355 government junior colleges as part of a major educational reform. This unprecedented program aims to bridge socioeconomic gaps and elevate rural talent to the national level.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Model of Education, students in the Math, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) and Biology, Physics, Chemistry (BiPC) streams will benefit from expertly curated Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics materials. These were developed over six months through collaboration between leading educators from government and private colleges, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, daily college hours have been extended from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm, including two dedicated hours specifically for entrance exam preparation.

Junior lecturers have been trained to deliver the new content effectively, while structured weekly tests, performance reviews, and academic tracking ensure the implementation of best practices typically seen in elite coaching institutions. This marks the first time such high-level, systematised support has been provided by any government in the country.

"This initiative gives every student in the state a fair chance to dream big and achieve bigger things," Minister Lokesh said at the launch, asserting that quality education is a fundamental right, not a privilege. He noted that by offering extended hours, quality content, and academic rigour, the state is levelling the playing field and enabling students from modest backgrounds to compete with their peers in private institutions.

"We are creating an environment where every child in the state can dream big and prepare confidently for JEE, NEET, and other national-level exams. Our mission is simple, to give every student the confidence, tools, and platform to dream big and achieve bigger," added Minister Nara Lokesh.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Srinivas, a first-year MPC student at the Government Junior College in Bantumilli, Krishna district said, "This coaching feels like a game-changer. Earlier, we had to rely on private classes we couldn't afford. Now, with free material and focused coaching during college hours, I feel more confident preparing for JEE."

This groundbreaking effort, officially initiated from the 2025-26 academic year after the reopening of colleges in the state on June 2, ensures that every student receives standardized study support, enabling them to pursue their dream engineering and medical careers, as per the repory by The New Indian Express.