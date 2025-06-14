NEET-UG 2025: Over 12.3 lakh candidates qualify; Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra lead in numbers | Check full state-wise list

This year, a total of 12,36,531 candidates have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, according to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This national-level medical entrance exam witnessed 22,76,069 registrations, of which 22,09,318 appeared for the test.
The NTA released the results for the NEET-UG 2025 exam today, Saturday, June 14. The NEET UG 2025 examination was held on May 4, 2025.
The official data released by the NTA reflects continued dominance by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in terms of absolute number of qualifiers, while states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu also contributed significantly despite smaller candidate pools.
This state-wise distribution will play a major role in the counselling process for MBBS and BDS seats across India. So, let’s take a look at how many candidates qualified from each state and union territory.
Uttar Pradesh – 1,20,684
Maharashtra – 1,12,772
Rajasthan – 84,871
Tamil Nadu – 76,181
Karnataka – 73,369
Kerala – 73,328
Bihar – 68,072
West Bengal – 67,698
Madhya Pradesh – 66,868
Gujarat – 50,040
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 533
Andhra Pradesh: 36,776
Arunachal Pradesh: 490
Assam: 18,095
Bihar: 68,072
Chandigarh: 1816
Chhattisgarh: 15,114
Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 315
Daman & Diu: 318
Delhi: 40,331
Goa: 2,297
Gujarat: 50,040
Haryana: 35,592
Himachal Pradesh: 11,256
Jammu & Kashmir: 24,015
Jharkhand: 19,207
Karnataka: 73,369
Kerala: 73,328
Lakshadweep: 134
Madhya Pradesh: 66,868
Maharashtra: 1,12,772
Manipur: 1,003
Meghalaya: 681
Mizoram: 181
Nagaland: 240
Odisha: 29,887
Puducherry: 2,205
Punjab: 21,043
Rajasthan: 84,871
Sikkim: 445
Tamil Nadu: 76,181
Telangana: 61,931
Tripura: 2,067
Uttar Pradesh: 1,20,684
Uttarakhand: 12,063
West Bengal: 7,698
Ladakh: 978
Others (Outside India): 913