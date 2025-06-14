NEET-UG 2025: Over 12.3 lakh candidates qualify; Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra lead in numbers | Check full state-wise list

This year, a total of 12,36,531 candidates have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, according to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This national-level medical entrance exam witnessed 22,76,069 registrations, of which 22,09,318 appeared for the test.

The NTA released the results for the NEET-UG 2025 exam today, Saturday, June 14. The NEET UG 2025 examination was held on May 4, 2025.

The official data released by the NTA reflects continued dominance by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in terms of absolute number of qualifiers, while states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu also contributed significantly despite smaller candidate pools.

This state-wise distribution will play a major role in the counselling process for MBBS and BDS seats across India. So, let’s take a look at how many candidates qualified from each state and union territory.

Top 10 states with the highest number of qualified candidates in NEET UG 2025:

Uttar Pradesh – 1,20,684 Maharashtra – 1,12,772 Rajasthan – 84,871 Tamil Nadu – 76,181 Karnataka – 73,369 Kerala – 73,328 Bihar – 68,072 West Bengal – 67,698 Madhya Pradesh – 66,868 Gujarat – 50,040

State-wise number of qualified candidates in NEET-UG 2025 (All states):