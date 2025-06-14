NEET-UG 2025: Only 73 students scored 650+ marks, over 15 lakh scored below 300 | Here is a detailed breakdown

Despite over 22 lakh aspirants appearing for the NEET UG 2025, only 73 candidates managed to score between 651 and 686, the top score range this year out of a total of 720 marks. This stark figure comes from official data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and highlights how extremely competitive and tightly packed this medical entrance exam remains.

The NEET-UG 2025 examination was conducted on May 4, 2025, with results declared today, June 14. Out of the 22,76,069 registered candidates, 22,09,318 appeared, and 12,36,531 qualified.

How did students perform across different marks ranges?

According to the NTA data, the majority of students scored in the lower to mid-tier ranges. Here's a breakdown: