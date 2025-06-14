NEET-UG 2025: Only 73 students scored 650+ marks, over 15 lakh scored below 300 | Here is a detailed breakdown

Despite over 22 lakh aspirants appearing for the NEET UG 2025, only 73 candidates managed to score between 651 and 686, the top score range this year out of a total of 720 marks. This stark figure comes from official data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and highlights how extremely competitive and tightly packed this medical entrance exam remains.
The NEET-UG 2025 examination was conducted on May 4, 2025, with results declared today, June 14. Out of the 22,76,069 registered candidates, 22,09,318 appeared, and 12,36,531 qualified.
How did students perform across different marks ranges?
According to the NTA data, the majority of students scored in the lower to mid-tier ranges. Here's a breakdown:
Highlights
Over 70 per cent of test-takers this year scored less than 300 marks, indicating the difficulty in securing a high percentile. Not just this, only 0.0059% of candidates scored above 650.
On the other hand, more than 15 lakh students scored between 251 and 300 marks, making it the most densely populated score range.
The ranking data further emphasises how competitive the score-to-rank ratio is. Even a 20-mark jump can move a student tens of thousands of spots in the rank list.
Marks obtained by candidates rank-wise
Why does it matter?
The data indicates that when it comes to NEET-UG, it is about securing a high enough rank to gain a seat in a government medical college, especially under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) or state counselling processes. The difference between 502 and 464 marks, for instance, could be the difference between MBBS and BDS, or between a government and private college.
If you’re preparing for NEET UG 2026, this year’s data should serve as a realistic benchmark.