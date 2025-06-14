NEET-UG 2025: Facing issues downloading scorecards? Here’s what could be going wrong

Soon after the NEET UG 2025 results were announced today, Saturday, June 14, several candidates reported difficulties in accessing and downloading their scorecards from the official website.

If you’re one of them, you’re not alone. According to Shiksha.com, such errors are not uncommon and are usually caused by a few identifiable technical or user-side issues.

What’s causing the error?

There are a few key reasons why candidates may be facing trouble accessing their results:

High traffic on the website: With lakhs of students trying to check their scores at the same time, the official NEET UG website often experiences heavy server load. This can lead to slow page loading, failed downloads, or even temporary crashes.





Incorrect login credentials: Entering the wrong application number, password, or date of birth can prevent access to the result page. Even the smallest typos can lead to login failure.





Browser-related issues: Outdated browsers or accumulated cache and cookies can interfere with website functionality. Sometimes, the browser itself may not be fully compatible with the result portal.





What can candidates do?

Here are some quick fixes candidates can try: