After brother cracked IIT, Kota girl secures NEET UG 2025 rank 72 in OBC category

Anushka Shukrawal, a student from Kota, has secured 629 score in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, earning an All India Rank (AIR) of 72 in the OBC-NCL (Other Backward Class - Non-Creamy Layer) category. With this score, she is likely to gain admission into one of India’s top medical colleges.

Anushka hails from a middle-class family. Her father, Harishankar Shukrawal, works as a state manager in a private factory, while her mother, Sunita Shukrawal, is a homemaker. Her elder brother had earlier cracked the entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Her subject-wise percentile scores were impressive: 99.99 in Physics, 99.43 in Chemistry, and 99.64 in Biology, leading to an overall percentile of 99.98.

In a press release by Motion Education Coaching, Anushka said, “This rank isn't just mine — it’s the result of many sacrifices. From my father’s sleepless nights to my mother’s constant emotional support, it’s been a collective journey. With the right guidance, categories don’t hold you back.”

This year, according to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), over 12.36 lakh students qualified NEET-UG 2025. Among them, 5.64 lakh belonged to the OBC category, while general category qualifiers stood at 3.38 lakh. The exam, held on May 4, 2025, saw over 22 lakh registrations.

Commenting on the results, Nitin Vijay, Founder and CEO of Motion Education, noted, “Stories like Anushka’s show what can be achieved with consistent support and a positive learning environment. She represents the aspirations of many students from modest backgrounds.”