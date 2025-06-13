NEET-UG 2025 result likely by June 14: Over 22.7 lakh candidates await NTA's official release

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET UG 2025 results by tomorrow, Saturday, June 14, as per the official schedule.

Over 22.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) are now waiting for the results, which will be hosted on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm, across 5,453 centres in 500+ cities. It was held in a single shift.

Where and how to check NEET UG 2025 result:

Visit the official NTA NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security PIN

Download and save your result for future reference

Provisional answer key and objections

This year, the provisional answer key was released on June 3, 2025.

The objection window closed on June 5, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answers by paying Rs 200 per question. All submitted challenges are currently under review by a panel of subject experts.

Based on valid objections, the final answer key will be released ahead of the results. All India Merit List will be prepared based on the final results. Admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses will follow this rank list. Results of candidates found using Unfair Means (UFM) will be withheld.

What's next?

After the declaration of results, candidates can proceed with state and central counselling processes based on their All India Rank (AIR).

Further updates on cut-offs, counselling schedules, and college-wise seat allotment will be released by respective authorities

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and credentials ready, check only official websites, and avoid potential misinformation circulating on social media.