NEET-PG 2025 exam city selection window to reopen soon; portal faces technical glitch

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to soon reactivate the NEET PG 2025 exam city selection window, which had gone offline due to a technical glitch, as reported by India TV.

Candidates are advised to remain calm and check the official website, natboard.edu.in, regularly for real-time updates.

The exam city selection window will remain open till June 17, 2025 (11.55 pm), once restored.

What candidates should know

Only cities with available test seats will be visible during the selection process.

Exam city allotment is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The final exam venue will be decided by NBEMS after the city selection window closes.

Exam city slips will be released before admit cards, allowing candidates to make travel and stay arrangements.

How to fill NEET PG 2025 exam city preferences

Visit the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in Click on the ‘NEET PG’ tab. Select ‘Online Application Link’. Click on ‘NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window’. Log in using your credentials. Select your preferred exam city from the available options. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are urged to complete the process as early as possible after the portal reopens, as city allocation is subject to real-time seat availability.