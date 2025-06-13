JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 1 allotment results to be announced TOMORROW at 10 am

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 1 allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025 tomorrow, June 14 at 10 am.

Candidates, who participated in the counselling process for admission into top technical institutes in India, can check their results on the official website — josaa.nic.in .

The choice-filling and locking process concluded on June 12, and students who were allotted seats in the first round must now complete the online reporting process, which includes payment of seat-acceptance fee and uploading necessary documents.

This online reporting must be done between June 14 and June 18, 2025.

Candidates facing payment-related issues will get an additional day, June 19, to resolve them. The final deadline for settling all document and fee-related queries is June 20.

JoSAA counselling 2025: Round-wise schedule

Round 1 results: June 14, 2025, at 10 am

Round 2 results: June 21, 2025, at 5 pm

Round 3 results: June 28, 2025, at 5 pm

Round 4 results: July 4, 2025, at 5 pm

Round 5 results: July 10, 2025

Final (Round 6) results: July 16, 2025

A total of 127 top technical institutes across India are participating in JoSAA 2025 counselling, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 46 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates are advised to regularly check the JoSAA portal for updates and ensure timely compliance with the seat acceptance process to avoid disqualification.