Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 to be held from June 30: Check schedule, admit card release dates and more

The Indian Army has officially announced the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) schedule for Agniveer recruitment 2025. The online exams will be conducted from June 30 to July 10, for various categories including General Duty, Tradesmen, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women Military Police.

According to the notice on the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in – admit cards will be released 14 days before each category’s exam date.

Here’s a quick glance at the category-wise exam dates:

Agniveer (General Duty): June 30 - July 3

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Pass): July 3 - July 4

Agniveer (Technical): July 4

Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass): July 7

Agniveer GD (Women Military Police): July 7

Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant): July 8

Havaldar Education (IT/Cyber, etc.): July 8

Sepoy (Pharma), JCO RT, Catering, etc: July 9

Agniveer (Clerk/SKT): July 10

Admit cards will be issued 14 days ahead of each exam. For instance, candidates appearing for Agniveer (General Duty) can download their admit card from June 16.

Normalisation of marks will be applied to account for varying difficulty levels.

Agniveer scheme highlights

Under the Agnipath scheme, selected candidates will serve for a period of four years. They will receive:

In-hand salary: Rs 21,000 in the first year

Seva Nidhi package: Rs 10.04 lakh on exit after 4 years

Permanent enrollment: 25% of Agniveers may be absorbed into the regular cadre based on performance and organisational needs.

Candidates can visit the official website to download the exam date PDF and keep track of category-wise admit card releases. The online CEE is just the first step and the qualified candidates will proceed to physical and medical tests.