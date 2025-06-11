SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results: How to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the results of the Clerk Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who took the exam on April 10 and 12 can now verify if they've advanced to the next round by visiting the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The results are published in PDF format, indicating the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally selected for the next stage.

While the official website may experience difficulties due to high traffic, candidates are advised to revisit the page later to view their results once they become available.

Those who pass the main exam will have to take the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This test will assess the candidates’ abilities to speak, read and write in the language used by people of the state or union territory they applied for.

Failure to clear this round will result in disqualification, as this is a mandatory round.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section

Open the ‘Recruitment Results’ option

Select the post and the year (Clerk 2025)

Click on the link for the PDF

Once the PDF is open, search for your name & roll number

SBI will also release individual scorecards and state-wise cut-offs a week from now.

The candidate’s final selection will depend on their performance in the written exams, ie Mains & LPT, as there is no interview round.

SBI aims to fill 14,191 clerk positions this year, including 13,735 regular and 456 backlog vacancies.