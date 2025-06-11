NEET-UG 2025: Students decry faulty and out-of-syllabus questions

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2025 examination, held on May 4, 2025, was conducted amid tight security measures coordinated by the Ministry of Education and state authorities.



Despite these efforts, students and parents have raised significant concerns regarding errors in question papers and delays in addressing grievances, pressing the National Testing Agency (NTA) for prompt action.



Candidates in Sikar and Gujarat reported receiving question booklets with jumbled page numbers, reported The Times of India.



In Sikar, students with Paper Code 47 encountered jumbled page sequences, while in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, those with Gujarati-medium Paper Code 48 faced similar issues. The incorrect order, such as question 7 followed by question 15, led to confusion, with some candidates marking incorrect answers on the answer sheet or losing valuable time navigating the errors, stated the report.



Complaints and lack of immediate action

According to The Times of India, parents and guardians lodged formal complaints with the Gujarat government and the NTA, providing scanned copies of the faulty booklets as evidence. A parent noted, "Students even raised the issue during the test, but were told to solve the faulty paper."



A Gujarat state official confirmed receiving these complaints. The NTA, however, has refrained from commenting on the Sikar case, citing that the matter is sub judice.



Concerns over questions being out of syllabus

Examinees and coaching experts have criticised certain questions as being outside the NEET-UG syllabus. For instance, question 38 of Paper Code 47 involved a calculus-based derivative, which is deemed more appropriate for engineering exams like the JEE.



An NTA official countered, "All questions were from the prescribed syllabus. The answer keys have been published, and candidates are invited to submit objections. These will be reviewed by a committee of subject experts."



The NEET-UG 2025 results are expected to be announced later in June 2025. The NTA has invited objections to the published answer keys, which will be evaluated by a subject expert committee.