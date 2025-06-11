NEET SS 2024 Round 2 provisional results out! Final allotment today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 of the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling.



Candidates can access the provisional list on the official website, mcc.nic.in.



The MCC emphasised that the provisional result is indicative and subject to change, with no legal claims permissible over the allotted seats.



Final seat allotment schedule

The final seat allotment result for NEET SS Round 2 is set to be released, today, June 11, 2025.



Candidates identifying discrepancies in the provisional list must report them via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 11 am on June 11, 2025.



Post this deadline, the provisional result will be deemed final.



How to check provisional allotment result

To view the NEET SS 2024 Round 2 provisional allotment result, follow these steps:



1) Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

2) Click on the ‘Super Speciality’ tab.

3) Select the ‘provisional allotment result for 2nd round’ link.

4) The result will appear in PDF format.

5) Download and save the PDF for future reference.



Admission and reporting process

Candidates allotted seats in the final Round 2 result must report to their respective colleges between June 12 and June 19, 2025, for document verification and admission formalities.



The counselling process covers seats for Doctor of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) SS courses across various medical institutions in India.



The MCC advises candidates to regularly check the official website, mcc.nic.in, for updates on the final seat allotment and further admission-related instructions.

Candidates should ensure timely reporting of discrepancies to avoid issues with the final allotment.