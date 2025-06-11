JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock seat allocation list released

Today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) published the second mock seat allocation list for JoSAA Counselling 2025, reported Hindustan Times.



Candidates who submitted their choices by 5 pm IST on June 10, 2025, can view the list on the official website, josaa.nic.in.



The deadline to lock choices is June 11, 2025.



Steps to check the second mock seat allocation list

Candidates can follow these steps to access the second mock seat allocation list:



1) Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

2) Click on the link for the "JoSAA Counselling 2025 Second Mock Seat Allocation List" on the homepage.

3) Login with the required credentials on the new page that opens.

4) Submit the details to view the allocation list.

5) Download the list and keep a printed copy for future reference.



Counselling and registration timeline

The registration and choice-filling process for academic programmes under JoSAA 2025 will conclude on June 12, 2025.



On June 13, 2025, JoSAA will reconcile, verify, and validate the submitted data.



The Round 1 seat allocation result is scheduled for release on June 14, 2025.



Round 1 reporting and fee payment

Online reporting for Round 1, which includes fee payment, document upload, and responding to queries, will commence on June 14, 2025, and continue until June 18, 2025.



The final date for fee payment for Round 1 is June 18, 2025.



Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in, for updates and further details regarding the counselling process and seat allocation.