CLAT PG results announced; Counselling process begins today

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) declared the Common Law Admission Test Postgraduate (CLAT PG) 2025 results.



Candidates can access and download their scorecards by logging into their accounts on the CLAT 2025 portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



According to the report by The Indian Express, the CLAT PG 2025 exam was held on December 1, 2024, across 141 test centres in 25 states and 4 Union Territories in India.



Following a Delhi High Court order on June 6, 2025, the consortium revised the final answer key, withdrawing two questions. Consequently, the CLAT PG 2025 evaluation is based on 118 questions, with the updated answer key released on June 10.



Counselling process overview

Eligible candidates will be invited to participate in the admissions counselling process based on their rank list and the admissions matrix of each NLU.



Candidates must log in to their CLAT account to confirm their invitation for counselling in each round.



The counselling registration window opens at 1 pm on June 11, 2025, and closes at 5 pm on June 13, 2025.



Counselling registration details

Candidates are required to submit at least 15 NLU preferences during registration and can modify them multiple times until the registration deadline.



Candidates allotted a seat at an NLU can choose one of three options:



- Freeze: Confirm the allotted seat by paying the Rs 20,000 fee within the specified period.

- Float: Keep the allotted seat but remain open to a higher-preference NLU in subsequent rounds.

- Exit: Opt out of the counselling process entirely after registration.



The counselling fee is Rs 30,000 for general category candidates and Rs 20,000 for Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Backward Classes (BC)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates.



To secure a seat in the first, second, or third counselling round, candidates must pay a non-refundable confirmation fee of Rs 20,000 to freeze their seat.



Candidates are advised to regularly check the consortium’s website for updates on the counselling process and seat allotment.

