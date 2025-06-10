Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025 awaited. Here are key DETAILS

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to release the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2 result 2025 soon, although an official date and time are yet to be confirmed, reported Livemint.



Students, parents, and teachers can access the results on the official websites, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once they are declared.



How to check Karnataka SSLC 2 result 2025

To view the SSLC 2 results, follow these steps:



1) Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2) Click on the link for "KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025" on the homepage.

3) Enter your login credentials and submit.

4) The result will appear on the screen.

5) Download and print a copy for future reference.



Exam schedule for SSLC 2

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025, in a single shift from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. The exams began with the First Language paper and concluded with subjects such as Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI C, and Economics.



Practical and oral examinations for JTS students (subjects 56, 57, 58, and 59) took place on June 3, 2025.



Insights from SSLC 1 result 2025

The SSLC Exam 1 results were announced on May 2, 2025.



A total of 8,42,173 students appeared for Exam 1, with 5,24,984 passing, yielding a pass percentage of 62.34%.



Among regular fresh candidates, 3,90,311 boys appeared, with 2,26,637 passing the exam (58.07%), while 4,00,579 girls took the exam, with 2,96,438 passing the exam (74%).



Reevaluation process

KSEAB also extended the deadline for recounting and revaluation applications to May 15, allowing students to request verification of marks or a full re-evaluation of their answer scripts.Students dissatisfied with their SSLC 1 results could apply for recounting, which checks for errors in totalling marks or missed entries, or revaluation, involving a complete reassessment by a different examiner. This option was available until May 15, 2025, and may apply to SSLC 2 results, pending KSEAB’s announcement.