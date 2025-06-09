UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results awaited: Key details and updates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in.



While the exact date and time for the result declaration remain unconfirmed, candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates.



The UPSC conducted the CSE Prelims 2025 on May 25, 2025.



The examination consisted of two objective-type papers with multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each lasting two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.



A penalty of one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to a question is deducted for each incorrect answer.



Vacancy details

The CSE 2025 aims to fill 979 vacancies across various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).



The vacancies include reserved categories under the Benchmark Disability category, as follows:



- 38 total vacancies for candidates with disabilities

- 12 for candidates with blindness or low vision

- 7 for candidates who are deaf or hard of hearing

- 10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities

- 9 for candidates with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness



Steps to check UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 results

Candidates can access their CSE Prelims 2025 results by following these steps:



1) Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2) On the homepage, locate and click the link for UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.

3) Log in using your credentials and submit.

4) View the displayed result on the screen.

5) Download and print the result for future reference.



Candidates are advised to visit the website at upsc.gov.in for updates and information on other essential details.