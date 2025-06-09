Rajasthan PTET 2025 admit cards out! BEd aspirants, get them here

The admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 were released by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota.

For candidates who registered for the exam, these admit cards are available to be downloaded on the official website of the exam at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The exam, scheduled for June 15, will be administered in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm, across all 41 districts of the state. As an offline exam, the mode of examination is pen-and-paper.

The paper will be divided into four parts, namely Mental Ability, Teaching Attitude & Aptitude, General Awareness, and Language Proficiency (Hindi/English).

Each section will have 50 questions, and is worth 200 marks, with the entire exam being for 600 marks with no negative marks for wrong answers.

Candidates who cleared Rajasthan PTET 2025 will be eligible for admission to both two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes, as well as four-year integrated BEd programmes with Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees in the state government-run colleges and universities.

Here’s how to download the Rajasthan PTET 2025 admit cards:

Visit the official website: ptetvmoukota2025.in. Click on the link for the course you apply for: BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 2025 (4 Year Integrated Course) or BEd (2 Year). Select the 'admit card' download option. It will direct you to a new window. Now, input your application number and date of birth, then click 'submit'. Your Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card as well as a valid form of identification to the exam. Also, candidates are urged to double-check the information on their admit cards. In the event of an error, individuals can contact the exam authorities for correction.