NEET UG 2025: The tie-breaker rule EXPLAINED

Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2025 examination are eagerly awaiting the release of their results, expected to be announced on June 14, 2025.



Candidates can check the latest updates on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.



Understanding the tie-breaker criteria is crucial for candidates to interpret their NEET UG 2025 results and scorecards accurately.



Here are the rules

When two or more candidates score identical marks in the NEET UG examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) applies a systematic and transparent tie-breaking process to determine the All India Rank (AIR) and identify the topper.



The tie-breaker criteria are applied in the following order:

- Higher marks in biology

The candidate with higher marks in Biology (Botany + Zoology), which has a maximum of 360 marks (90 questions, 4 marks each), will receive a higher rank.



- Higher marks in Chemistry

If Biology marks are equal, the candidate with higher marks in Chemistry, with a maximum of 180 marks (45 questions, 4 marks each), will be prioritised.



- Higher marks in Physics

If marks in both Biology and Chemistry are equal, the candidate with higher marks in Physics, also with a maximum of 180 marks (45 questions, 4 marks each), will secure a higher rank.



- Lower proportion of incorrect answers

If marks in all three subjects are identical, the candidate with fewer incorrect answers across Biology, Chemistry, and Physics will be ranked higher.



- Higher proportion of correct answers

If the number of incorrect answers is also the same, the candidate with a higher number of correct answers will be awarded the top rank.



Determining the NEET-UG topper

The All India Rank 1 is awarded to the candidate who ranks highest based on these tie-breaker rules. In cases where multiple candidates score a perfect 720/720, the above criteria determine the topper.

Typically, only one candidate secures AIR 1 unless all criteria are identical. Previously, NTA considered factors like age (older candidate prioritised) or application number (earlier application prioritised), but these have been discontinued.



Past examples

2021: Mrinal Kutteri (Telangana), Tanmay Gupta (Delhi), and Karthika G Nair (Maharashtra) scored 720/720.



Mrinal secured AIR 1, likely due to higher marks in Biology or Chemistry or fewer incorrect answers.



2024: 17 candidates scored 720/720. After tie-breaking and a Supreme Court-directed mark adjustment for one Physics question, all 17 initially received the same rank, though the number of toppers was later reduced.