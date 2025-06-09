NEET UG 2025 results: Madhya Pradesh High Court orders stall results of 75 affected candidates

In a significant update, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results for all the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2025 except 75 petitioners, reported Zee News.



The issue stems from disruptions during the NEET-UG 2025 exam held on May 4, 2025, in Indore, where heavy rainfall caused a citywide power outage, leaving several centers in darkness.



Students were forced to complete their exams under candlelight, prompting 75 candidates to file petitions in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking a re-examination due to the conditions.



During earlier hearings, the National Testing Agency (NTA) submitted a report to the court, arguing against a re-examination, as only 75 candidates had raised concerns about the irregularities at the exam centers.



On May 15, 2025, the court initially imposed a stay on releasing the NEET-UG results, however, on May 16, it modified its order, allowing the NTA to release results for all centers except those affected in Indore and Ujjain, where 8,790 candidates had appeared.



In its latest ruling, the court has further clarified that results for all candidates, excluding the 75 petitioners, can now be declared.