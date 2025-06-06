UPSC Prelims 2025 results to be released on June 14? Here’s how to check

The results for the Civil Service Examinations 2025 Preliminary Round (CSE Prelims 2025) are expected to be announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) soon. According to estimates, the results might be out around June 14.

Previous years’ trends indicate that the UPSC would release the CSE Prelims results two weeks after the exam was conducted. However, the UPSC is yet to issue an official notification about the exact date and time of their release.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in once they are released.

Here’s how aspirants can check UPSC Prelims 2025 results:

Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click the "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result" link.

Download the PDF that includes the roll numbers of qualifying candidates.

The UPSC has established a new online application platform to make registration and application processes more efficient.

This year, candidates had to first register on the Commission's One-Time Registration (OTR) platform, which is available on the website. The OTR profile only needs to be made once in a lifetime and may be completed at any time of the year.

Candidates who have already registered on the OTR platform might simply fill out the online application form for the examination.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 took place on May 25 in two shifts, covering General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II (CSAT). The exam assesses a candidate's aptitude and general knowledge. The question papers are already available on the official website.