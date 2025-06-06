Karnataka diploma exams results out; check here

The Department of Technical Education, Karnataka (DTE) has disclosed the results of the diploma exams today, June 6.

The results are of exams conducted during April and May 2025, for students from various semesters.

Students who appeared for the exam can access their results through the department’s official website at dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

They must provide their registration number and date of birth to access their results.

How to check DTE Diploma exam 2025 results:

Visit the official website: dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

On the home page, look for the "Examinations" area.

Then search for "Diploma April/May 2025 Exam Result."

Enter your login information, including your registration number and date of birth.

Click the "Submit" button.

Your results will appear on the screen.

Students may download and save the PDF for future reference.

Students are recommended to monitor www.dtek.karnataka.gov.in on a regular basis for official updates and alerts.

To check the DTE Diploma results, all students should only use official sites such as dtek.karnataka.gov.in. If the response is slow, it is recommended that you make more attempts. DTE Karnataka further encouraged students to double-check their information and contact their respective universities if there were any issues.