Jharkhand Class 12 Arts results out: Check & download here

Today, June 5, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the intermediate Class XII 2025 exam for the Arts stream.

Students can obtain their marksheets from the JAC's official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or from Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year's pass percentage is 95.62 per cent, an increase from last year's 93.16 per cent. Dev Tiwari topped the JAC Arts stream exam 2025, with 96.2 per cent. Prerna Kumari stood second. Suraj Kumar Das and Kumari Rintwara are tied for third place.

The Jharkhand board conducted Class XII board exams from February 11 to March 4.

The state's Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, announced the JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce results in a conference room at the Jharkhand Academic Council Office in Ranchi on May 31.

Here’s how candidates can check their results: