CAT 2025 to be conducted on THIS date; more details here

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is expected to be held on November 29, 2025. The computer-based exam will take place in three sessions across 170 cities in India.

Candidates looking for admission to coveted Business Schools (B-Schools) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Indian School of Business (ISB) should prepare for the test according to the timeline.

The official CAT 2025 announcement is likely to be released on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, around July 26, 2025. Following that, the registration period will begin on August 1, 2025, and end on September 20, 2025, The Economic Times reports.

Candidates are urged to register during this time to avoid any late fees or penalties.

CAT 2025 will be held online for 120 minutes, divided into three portions of 40 minutes each. The categories are Quantitative Ability (QA), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC).

The test will consist of 68 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs, for a maximum score of 204 points. The marking scheme gives three points for each successful answer and subtracts one point for each erroneous response.

The CAT 2025 admit cards will be available for download on the official website on November 20, 2025. Candidates must bring the admit card and a valid ID to the exam centre.

The exam will be administered in three sessions:

Morning: 8.30 am - 10.30 am

Afternoon: 12.30 am - 2.30 pm

Evening: 4.30 pm - 6.30 pm

Candidates will be assigned a session and test centre, which will be shown on their admission cards. Entry to the exam centre will be limited to the designated session only.

The CAT 2025 results are likely to be announced on December 20, 2025. The scorecard will reflect overall and sectional scores, as well as percentile rankings. These scores will be utilised by various MBA colleges to shortlist candidates for future admissions processes.

To be eligible for the CAT 2025, candidates must have completed their graduation degree with at least 50 per cent. The application process necessitates sharing academic and professional information. Candidates must also select their preferred exam cities and attach any required documentation, such as a photograph and signature.