Telangana: TS Inter Supplementary results out soon! Where to check TSBIE IPASE results?

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is yet to release the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025.



Students who participated in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) for May and June 2025, for both first and second years, will be able to view their results on the official TSBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, as well as on results.cgg.gov.in, once they are made available.



How to check results?

Candidates who have appeared for the IPASE for the first or second year can check their results by following these steps:



1. Go to the official TSBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.



2. Click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.



3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.



4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.



5. Once displayed, review your scores and download the result page.



6. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Exam timeline

The theoretical component of the supplementary exams kicked off on May 22, 2025, and ended on May 30, 2025.



These tests were organised in two daily sessions: the first-year exams took place during the morning hours from 9.00 am to 12 pm, while the second-year exams took place in the afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



The series of supplementary theory exams began with Language Paper I on May 22 and concluded with papers in Modern Languages and Geography on May 29, 2025.



Previous exam statistics

For the first year, a total of 4,88,430 students sat for the examination, combining both general and vocational streams.



Out of these, 3,22,191 successfully passed, resulting in a pass rate of 65.96 per cent.



In the second year, 5,08,582 students gave the IPE March exam, encompassing both general and vocational streams.



Of these, 3,33,908 emerged successful, achieving a pass percentage of 65.65 per cent.



For further insights and related details, students are encouraged to explore the official TSBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.