MHT-CET 2025: Over 40 questions found flawed, confirms CET cell

As many as 40 questions in this year’s Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) were found to be erroneous, the State Common Entrance Test Cell confirmed in an official notification released on Monday, June 2.

The MHT-CET 2024 was held across multiple computer-based sessions between April 9 and May 5.

The exam is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural courses offered by colleges across Maharashtra. It is one of the most competitive state-level entrance exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing each year.

Following the release of provisional answer keys, the CET Cell received a total of 1,414 objections pertaining to 290 different questions from candidates. The subject-wise breakdown shows that Mathematics saw the most challenges, with 872 objections, followed by Physics (288), Chemistry (245), and Biology (9).

After a detailed review process, the authorities declared that 40 questions were indeed flawed. Of these, 28 were from Mathematics, seven from Physics, four from Chemistry, and one from Biology, as per a report by The Indian Express.