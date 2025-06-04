CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Application window opens for registration. Other DETAILS here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) June 2025 examination, reported India Today.



Candidates can now register through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, with the application window open until June 23, 2025, at 11.59 pm.



Here are important dates for CSIR UGC NET June 2025

- Last date to apply: June 23, 2025 (till 11.59 pm)

- Last date for fee payment: June 24. 2025 (11.59 pm)

- Correction window: June 25 to June 26, 2025 (11.59 pm)

- Exam dates: July 26, 27, and 28, 205



Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the academic qualifications specified in the official notification, having relevant degrees in science subjects.



For the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), an upper age limit applies, while no such restriction exists for the Assistant Professor role, though educational requirements remain mandatory.



How to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2025?

To complete the registration, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the registration link: Look for the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC-NET June 2025: Click here to register/login’ option on the homepage.

3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number to create login credentials.

4. Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

5. Upload the required documents in the specified format and complete the fee payment.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.



The CSIR UGC NET is a prestigious national-level exam that determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions in universities and research institutions across India. It serves as a crucial gateway for those pursuing careers in scientific research, and academia.