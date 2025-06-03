TG ICET 2025: Admit card released for exam on June 8-9. DETAILS here.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, Telangana, has announced the release of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 admit card, according to a report by India TV today, Tuesday, June 3.



Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in, with the download facility available until the day of the exam.



Exam dates and schedule

The TG ICET 2025 will be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam is scheduled in two shifts:



Morning shift: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm

Afternoon shift: 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.



Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the examination.



Steps to download TG ICET 2025 admit card

To download the TG ICET 2025 admit card, candidates should follow these steps:



1) Go to the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2) Click on the link for "TS ICET 2025 Hall Ticket."

3) You will be redirected to a login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details.

4) The TG ICET 2025 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download and save the hall ticket for future reference.



TG ICET 2025 exam pattern

The TG ICET 2025 exam consists of three sections:



Section A: Analytical ability

Section B: Mathematical ability

Section C: Communication ability



The exam is an objective-type test with 200 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark.



Candidates can prepare for the exam by accessing the official TG ICET mock tests on the website to familiarise themselves with the test software used by Mahatma Gandhi University.



Candidates must carry a printed copy of the TG ICET 2025 hall ticket to the exam centre, along with a valid photo ID.



They should verify all details on the admit card, such as name, exam date, and venue, and report any errors to the authorities promptly. The hall ticket is mandatory for entry to the examination hall.