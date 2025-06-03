NIMCET 2025 admit card released! Know how to DOWNLOAD & other details

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli has released the National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2025 admit card, reported Shiksha.



Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in, using their login credentials.



The admit card is mandatory for the examination and admission process.



How to download NIMCET 2025 admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to download the NIMCET 2025 admit card:



- Visit the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

- Click on the link for the hall ticket.

- Enter your user ID and password.

- Click the "Login" button.

- The admit card will appear on the screen.

- Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.



Other important instructions

Before downloading, candidates should carefully review the admit card for any errors. If discrepancies are found, they must immediately contact the authorities.



On the exam day, candidates are required to present their NIMCET 2025 hall ticket along with a valid ID proof at the exam centre.

Failure to provide these documents will result in disqualification from the entrance exam.



NIMCET 2025 exam details

The NIMCET 2025 exam is scheduled for June 8, 2025, and will be conducted as a computer-based test.

The two-hour exam will consist of 120 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs).



Candidates must qualify for this entrance exam to be eligible for admission.