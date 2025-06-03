NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key RELEASED! Steps to download & challenge

How to download the answer key and OMR sheet

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key and OMR response sheet:



1) Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

2) Click on the link showing “NEET 2025 OMR Sheet and Official Answer Key.”

3) Log in to the candidate portal using your application number and password or date of birth.

4) The provisional answer key, OMR response sheet, and recorded responses will be displayed.

5) Download and save the PDF files for evaluation and future use.



Objection window details

Candidates can note that the NTA has opened a challenge window for them to raise objections against the provisional answer key from June 3 to June 5, 2025, with a deadline of 11.50 pm on June 5, 2025.



Candidates can submit challenges online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.



If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates’ responses accordingly.



However, candidates will not be individually informed whether their objections are accepted or rejected; changes will be reflected in the final answer key.



Marking scheme

The NEET UG 2025 marking scheme is as follows:



1) +4 marks for candidates who marked any correct option.

If multiple options are deemed correct, all candidates who selected any of the correct options will receive +4 marks.



2) If all options are correct, everyone who attempted the question will be awarded +4 marks.



3) If a question is found to be incorrect or is dropped, all candidates who appeared for the exam will receive +4 marks, regardless of whether they attempted the question.



Advice for candidates

Candidates should download the provisional answer key and OMR response sheet to evaluate their performance.



To prepare for potential objections, candidates are advised to keep NCERT textbooks, notes, and solutions from a trusted coaching institute handy for reference.



Regularly checking the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in, is recommended for updates on the result declaration and counselling schedules.