Delhi University to activate CSAS UG 2025 portal for admissions soon

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to activate the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate (UG) admissions for 2025 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, according to a report by Shiksha.



Candidates hoping to be admitted to UG programmes must apply online through the CSAS UG 2025 portal.



The deadline for applications will be announced following the release of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 results.



CUET 2025 result timeline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 results tentatively in the last week of July 2025.



Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards online from the official website. These scores will be used to fill out the course, and college preferences in the DU CSAS UG 2025 application form.



Required documents for CSAS UG 2025

Candidates applying for UG admissions at Delhi University must prepare the following documents:



- CUET 2025 application number

- Class 10th marksheet or certificate

- Class 12th marksheet or certificate

- Sports achievement certificates (if applicable)

- Candidate’s photograph (as uploaded in the CUET 2025 application form)

- Candidate’s signature (as uploaded in the CUET 2025 application form)

- Payment transaction details (credit/debit card, UPI ID, or wallet information)



Steps to apply for CSAS UG 2025

To complete the CSAS UG 2025 application process for Delhi University admissions, candidates should follow these steps:



1) Visit the official Delhi University admission website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

2) Log in using CUET 2025 credentials.

3) The CSAS UG 2025 application form will appear on the screen.

4) Fill in all required details and pay the CSAS UG 2025 application fee.



Candidates are advised to ensure all documents are accurate and readily available before applying.



The CUET 2025 scores will determine eligibility and preferences for course and college allocations through the CSAS portal.



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the application deadline and result announcement.