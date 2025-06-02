RRB NTPC 2025: Admit cards released for exams starting June 5

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer-Based Test (CBT), as per NDTV.



Candidates can download their e-call letters from the official region-wise RRB websites.



The RRB NTPC CBT exams are set to be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025.



How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards



1) Visit the official RRB website for your region.

2) Locate and select the 'CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter' section.

3) Click the link: 'Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)'.

4) Log in using your registration number and password.

5) Download and save the admit card for future reference.



Vacancy details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment includes a total of 11,558 vacancies:



Graduate-level positions (8,113 Vacancies)

1) Chief commercial cum ticket supervisor: 1,736

2) Station master: 994

3) Goods train manager: 3,144

4) Junior account assistant cum typist: 1,507

5) Senior clerk cum typist: 732



Undergraduate-Level Positions (3,445 Vacancies)

1) Commercial cum ticket clerk: 2,022

2) Accounts clerk cum typist: 361

3) Junior clerk cum typist: 990

4) Train clerk: 72



Candidates are advised to regularly check their regional RRB website for updates and specific instructions related to the examination day.