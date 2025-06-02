NEET PG 2025 single shift row: Will the exam be postponed? NBE official says...

The Supreme Court has ordered the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam in a single shift on June 15, using a uniform question paper.



The decision taken to ensure fairness and transparency was made in response to a plea challenging the NBEMS notification for conducting the exam in two shifts.



Will there be a postponement?

The entire medical community has welcomed the ruling, but it poses significant logistical hurdles for NBEMS.



An NBEMS source informed the Education Times that the board is collaborating with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to increase the number of exam centres nationwide. Conducting the exam in a single shift requires approximately 900 additional centres, enhanced security measures such as signal jammers, and advanced surveillance systems to prevent malpractices, hinting at a potential delay in the exams this time.



Despite the possibility of a delay, students have been advised to continue their exam preparation as per the scheduled exam date of June 15, 2025, and not rely on the postponement.



During the hearing, NBEMS counsel informed the Supreme Court that arranging 900 extra centres by June 15 is unfeasible, raising speculation about a possible postponement.



A senior faculty member stated that the logistical scale-up might delay the exam, and the court has allowed NBEMS to request an extension if necessary.