JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration opens June 3! DETAILS here!

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence registration for the 2025 counselling process tomorrow, June 3, 2025, at 5.00 pm.



Qualified Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced candidates can apply through the official website, josaa.nic.in.



The registration and choice-filling window will remain open until June 12, 2025.



Mock seat allocation schedule

JoSAA will release two mock seat allocation results based on candidates’ choices:



- Mock seat allocation 1, based on choices filled by June 8, 2025, will be displayed on June 9, 2025.



- Mock seat allocation 2, based on choices filled by June 10, 2025, will be displayed on June 11, 2025.



On June 13, 2025, JoSAA will reconcile, verify, and validate candidate data.



The first round of seat allocation results will be announced on June 14, 2025.



How to register for JoSAA counselling 2025

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to register for JoSAA Counselling:



1) Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

2) Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link on the homepage.

3) Enter registration details on the new page that appears.

4) Complete registration and log in to the account.

5) Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

6) Submit the form to complete registration.

7) Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.



The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been announced, along with the final answer key. Candidates can check their results on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.