CBSE Supplementary results 2025: How to check when released

The CBSE Supplementary Results 2025 are yet to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education, but they are expected to be released soon.

Candidates who took the CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment test can view their results when they are announced on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in. The results link will also be available at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 supplementary exams were held on July 15, 2025, while the CBSE Class 12 supplementary examination was held on July 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22, 2025.

Most subjects had papers from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, but a few others had exams from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The 2025 supplementary examination followed the board exam syllabus for 2024-25.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results were released on May 13, 2025.

About 17.04 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams, while 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, with an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

As for Class 10, 23.85 lakh students registered, while 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed, with an overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent.

Here's how to see the CBSE Supplementary results 2025: