RRB NTPC exam city intimation slip 2025 to be out soon: Here’s how to access

Candidates may soon expect the Exam City Intimation Slip for the RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) 2025 exam. Those appearing for the CEN 06/2024 (Undergraduate) computer-based test can check their exam city details on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

According to the official notice, the link to view the exam city and date, as well as to download the travel authority for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, will be activated 10 days before the examination date, as reported by The Economic Times.

Exam Dates and Pattern

The CBT (Computer-Based Test) will be held between August 7 and September 8, 2025.

The examination will be conducted for 90 minutes and will consist of a total of 100 questions. These questions will be divided across three sections: General Awareness (40 questions), Mathematics (30 questions), and General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 questions). It is important to note that there will be a negative marking scheme, under which one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Recruitment Process

The selection process will comprise multiple stages, including the First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) and the Second Stage CBT. Candidates who qualify may also be required to undergo a Typing Skill Test, if applicable. The final phases will involve Document Verification and a Medical Examination. The selection will be strictly merit-based, determined by the candidate’s performance across all these stages.

How to Check the Exam City Slip (Once Released)

Visit the official website of your regional RRB Click on the link for NTPC exam city details on the homepage Enter your login credentials Submit and check your exam city and date details Regularly check the official website for updates Download the city slip as soon as it becomes available

Candidates are advised to visit the official RRB websites for the latest updates regularly