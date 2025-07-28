COMEDK 2025 Engineering Seat Allotment round 1 results OUT on official website

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the seat allotment results for the first round of Engineering admissions at 4 pm today, July 28.

Candidates who took the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2025) and participated in the COMEDK counselling process can check the round 1 allotment results on the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK is conducting the Engineering counselling for admission to 26,827 undergraduate seats at 217 participating institutes, Hindustan Times reports.

The mock round choice filling period began on July 18 and finished on July 20. COMEDK released the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) mock allotment results for Engineering admission on July 22.

Between July 22 and July 24, candidates might make changes to their preferences. Candidates who received a seat in the first round must report to the institution by 4 pm on August 1. Allotted candidates may cancel their seats by 4 pm on August 4.

The admission exam was held between May 10 and 25, 2025, using a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam was divided into three sessions: from 8.30 am to 11.30 pm, 1 pm to 4 pm, and 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

There were 180 questions in all, with 60 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The COMEDK UGET results were announced in June.