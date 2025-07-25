JPSC Combined Civil Services 2023 final result out for 342 posts, check at jpsc.gov.in

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023. Candidates can now check their results on the official website — jpsc.gov.in.

The results include the names, application numbers, category details, and the services allotted to the selected candidates. The direct link to access the result PDF is available on the homepage.

Recruitment details

This recruitment drive was conducted for 342 vacancies across various Jharkhand state services. Eligible candidates needed a graduation degree from a recognised university or institution and had to be between 21 and 35 years old as on the cut-off date. Age relaxation was provided to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

The examination process consisted of two stages:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination, which included a written test and a personal interview

To qualify for the Mains, candidates were required to secure at least 40 per cent marks in the Prelims, with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories. However, Paper 1 (Language – General Hindi and General English) in the Mains was only qualifying in nature, and its marks were not counted towards the interview or final merit.

What’s next?

The commission has completed the final allotment and issued the list of successful candidates. Aspirants are advised to carefully check their results and service allocation.

For more details and to download the full result list, visit the official JPSC website.