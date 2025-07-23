SSC CHSL Exam 2025 correction window opening postponed; new dates here

The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the commencement of the rectification window for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 (SSC CHSL Exam 2025).

According to the official announcement, the correction window, originally planned to open on July 23 and close on July 24, will now open on July 25 and close on July 26, 2025.

Candidates who wish to make changes to their SSC CHSL Exam 2025 application form should refer to the official announcement on the SSC's website, ssc.gov.in.

During the 'Window for Application Form Correction', a candidate will be able to correct and resubmit their modified/corrected application twice.

Candidates can make corrections using the steps outlined below.

Visit SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. Click on the login link and provide the relevant information. Your application form will be displayed after you click the submit button. Check and correct the application form. Make the payment. Click submit to download the page. Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The commission will collect a standard correction fee of Rs 200 for the first time, and Rs 500 for the second.

The charges for correction will apply to all candidates, regardless of gender or category.

Correction charges can only be paid online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or with Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit Cards.