Here’s when SBI PO Admit Card 2025 will be released

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 will be available on the official website of the SBI
The State Bank of India (SBI) will make the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 available on its official website, sbi.co.in, in the final week of July. 

The SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary exam (SBI PO Prelims) is scheduled to take place on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, in multiple shifts on all days.

Candidates can download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 by visiting SBI's official website or following the simple steps outlined below.

  1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

  2. On the homepage, click the careers button.

  3. Now, click on the SBO PO admit card link.

  4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

  5. Verify the details.

  6. Download and print your admission card for exam day.

The SBI PO admit card is a vital document without which candidates will not be able to take the exam. 

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit cards and one photo-identity proof to the exam centre. 

The accepted photo identification proofs are: 

  • PAN card, passport, and permanent driving licence

  • Voter card with photograph

  • Bank passbook with photograph.

  • Photo identification evidence issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead

  • Photo identification proof issued by a people's representative on official letterhead

  • A valid identity card from a recognised college or university

  • Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar card with photograph

  • Employee ID

Candidates must carry two passport-sized pictures in addition to their admission card.

