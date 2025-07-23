Here’s when SBI PO Admit Card 2025 will be released

The State Bank of India (SBI) will make the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 available on its official website, sbi.co.in, in the final week of July.

The SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary exam (SBI PO Prelims) is scheduled to take place on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, in multiple shifts on all days.

Candidates can download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 by visiting SBI's official website or following the simple steps outlined below.

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in. On the homepage, click the careers button. Now, click on the SBO PO admit card link. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Verify the details. Download and print your admission card for exam day.

The SBI PO admit card is a vital document without which candidates will not be able to take the exam.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit cards and one photo-identity proof to the exam centre.

The accepted photo identification proofs are:

PAN card, passport, and permanent driving licence

Voter card with photograph

Bank passbook with photograph.

Photo identification evidence issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead

Photo identification proof issued by a people's representative on official letterhead

A valid identity card from a recognised college or university

Aadhaar or e-Aadhaar card with photograph

Employee ID

Candidates must carry two passport-sized pictures in addition to their admission card.