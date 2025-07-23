AP EAMCET 2025 final seat allotment list released

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 counselling seat allotment list today, July 23, which was originally slated for July 22.

The AP EAMCET/EAPCET seat allotment list is available on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Seat allotment is based on the options selected, taking into account the candidate's merit rank and category.

The allotment results are available on the official website of AP EAMCET. Candidates must download the allotment order from the website.

Allotment details will also be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number.

Now that the seat allotment results are released today, candidates must self-join and report to their assigned colleges between July 23 and July 26. Classes will begin on August 4.

Candidates who take the AP EAMCET are admitted to engineering, biotechnology, Bachelor of Technology (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agricultural Engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology), Bachelor of Science (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), Bachelors of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Bachelor of Fisheries Science, Bachelor of Pharmcy, Doctor of Pharmacy, and BSc (Nursing).

Up to 322 member colleges in Andhra Pradesh are offering undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. The cut-off ranks for each round of counselling will be announced separately, along with the opening and closing ranks for various colleges and categories.